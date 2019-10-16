Tonganoxie High School faculty and administration is trying to implement some new offerings and partnerships.

Various faculty members and THS principal Mark Farrar spoke at Monday’s Tonganoxie USD 464 board meeting about initiatives they have in the works or hope to implement down the road.

Social studies teacher Matt Beat discussed a partnership he has started with a ‘sister school’ that pairs Tonganoxie with a more urban school in hopes of fostering better understanding with regards to diversity. Tonganoxie, like many smaller schools is more rural and less diverse. Beat reached out to area districts in urban areas for a partnership that allows students to be interact and be exposed to more people with additional diverse backgrounds. It’s a way for Tonganoxie to acclimate with other settings, and vice versa for the city schools. After reaching out to area districts, he was able to strike up a partnership with Topeka High School. Some student council interaction already has happened between the schools. Beat hopes that the program will foster additional partnerships to include the entire high school and eventually all grade levels down the road if possible.

Math teacher Matthew Christensen told the board that he has started an E-sports team at THS. Some 80 students have gotten involved, with as many as 40 participating at one time. Christensen said the activity has growing popularity across the country and with it additional scholarship opportunities for those who might not get athletics scholarships or enough academic scholarships to offset higher education costs. It also has included a wide spectrum of students at THS so far.

THS counselors Tara George and Elizabeth Martin spoke about their efforts for outreach with students through social media and other ways.

Farrar, meanwhile, spoke about his hope for THS to have its own junior ROTC program and a potential partnership for dual credits and adult education in Tonganoxie through the University of Saint Mary.

Personnel recommendations

The Tonganoxie USD 464 school board approved personnel recommendations at its regular meeting Monday.

Contract/work agreements were approved for: Luanna Lingo, Tonganoxie Elementary School early childhood paraprofessional; Alexandria Barnett and Amy Harris, THS paras; and Elizabeth Martin and Cathy Cox, Science Olympiad.

Resignations were accepted from: Teresa Ellis, THS-west campus student nutrition; Cody Elmer, transportation, van driver; Matthew Christensen, Science Olympiad sponsor; and Anthony Rashid, THS para.

Transfers were granted for: Roseann Schuman, TES to THS-west campus cook/kitchen utility; and Anna Frecks, TES student nutrition cashier to THS-west campus student nutrition kitchen utility.