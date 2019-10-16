Tonganoxie High volleyball took care of Bishop Seabury on Monday in a non-league match in Tonganoxie.

The match, which Midco Sports Network broadcast, went to the Chieftains in a three-set sweep, 25-16, 25-16, 25-12.

THS improved to 13-17 on the season with the victory.

The victory followed a rough Saturday at the De Soto Spikefest.

The Chieftains went 0-3 at the tourney. De Soto (25-14, 25-19), Eudora (25-18, 25-14) and Gardner-Edgerton (25-9, 25-11) all picked up victories against Tonganoxie.

In matches last week, Ottawa won in three sets Oct. 8 against the Chieftains at THS, but all were close, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21.

On Thursday at Pleasant Ridge near Easton, PRHS dropped Tonganoxie, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22. In another match that night, Tonganoxie got past Jeff West, 25-15, 23-25, 25-14.

Tonganoxie was at home Tuesday against Baldwin on Senior Night after The Mirror’s print deadline.

The team is back in action Monday at Atchison and Tuesday at Eudora.

Tonganoxie currently is the No. 10 seed in the East bracket as of Tuesday morning. If the season ended then, THS would be in the Atchison substate with No. 2 Atchison (24-10), No. 15 Iola (3-17) and No. 7 Hayden (19-13).