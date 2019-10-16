The Tonganoxie Public Library is back to its regular hours, though as of late Tuesday morning the library still did not have running water or working bathrooms.

Library director Nicole Holifield posted a note last week on the library’s website with an update that the library would be back in operation starting at 9 a.m. this past Thursday. Officials had to push that date back, so instead the library re-opened Tuesday.

A plumbing issue in the men’s restroom caused damage that forced the closure of the library starting Sept. 27. The library remained closed to the public as crews worked on the issues and worked to make the building safe for patrons again.

In her statement on the site, Holifield wrote that renovations started Oct. 7 “so the community and staff will be safe when they enter the building.”

Visit tonganoxielibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page for more information.