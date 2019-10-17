One man was taken into Leavenworth County Sheriff’s office custody this past week while another turned himself in the next day after the men fled a traffic stop a few miles north of Tonganoxie.

Officers reported that two men fled a vehicle about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, during a traffic stop on Tonganoxie Road north of Tonganoxie. Sheriff’s officers and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers searched the vicinity, as the men had been seen in the area east of Leavenworth County Road 5 and south of Donahoo Road.

Undersheriff Jim Sherley reported about 11:30 a.m. that one man was in custody, but the other still was at-large. The man taken into custody, Rahm Obed Pearson, was arrested for narcotics possession, along with fleeing and obstruction. Jerron Lamon Cheeks-Beard turned himself in to Leavenworth County officers Thursday and was arrested on the same charges. Both men are from Leavenworth.

Tonganoxie USD 464 officials placed all district buildings on precautionary lockdown this past Wednesday with the suspects being in the area.