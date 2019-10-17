Creepy stories for adults and teens

Lawrence storyteller Priscilla Howe will be here later this week for a night of spine-tingling tales for adults and teens.

Not for the faint of heart, Howe will tell her favorite creepy stories! The fun begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Linwood Community Library.

Any children attending should be at least middle school age or older.

Halloween art for youths

The Linwood Community Library will have a Halloween art program for youths ages 8-11 years old next week

Children will use their creative skills to creative a Halloween-themed painting 6-7 p.m. Monday. They’ll add a spooky silhouette to a painting of a full moon. It’s free to attend, but registration is required.

Those interested can call the library at 913-301-3686 to sign up.



Halloween story time

The Linwood Community Library is celebrating Halloween a couple days early with a nighttime storytime.

Youths will be treated to fun Halloween-themed stories, crafts and activities 6-7 p.m. Oct. 28. Youths are encouraged to wear their costumes!