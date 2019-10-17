Haunted hayrides next two Saturdays

Enjoy the ride of your life on the Threshers Lair Haunted Hayride this month at the McLouth Threshing Bee Grounds.

Spooky rides will be offered 7:45-11 p.m. Saturday and 7:45-11 p.m. Oct. 26. Cost: $10 per person for adults and youths 7 and older; $5 for children ages 6 and younger.

Veterans to be honored at elementary school

A special recognition of local veterans will take place Nov. 7 at McLouth Elementary School.

The community, veterans and all active-duty military men and women are invited for a short ceremony to honor those who have served and are currently serving.

The program will begin at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 7 at the McLouth Purple Gymnasium.

Organizers are asking veterans to RSVP if they plan to attend, so that officials may accommodate seating: 913-796-6152.