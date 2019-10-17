Today's news
McLouth Happenings: Haunted hayrides next 2 Saturdays; Veterans to be honored at MES
October 17, 2019
Haunted hayrides next two Saturdays
Enjoy the ride of your life on the Threshers Lair Haunted Hayride this month at the McLouth Threshing Bee Grounds.
Spooky rides will be offered 7:45-11 p.m. Saturday and 7:45-11 p.m. Oct. 26. Cost: $10 per person for adults and youths 7 and older; $5 for children ages 6 and younger.
Veterans to be honored at elementary school
A special recognition of local veterans will take place Nov. 7 at McLouth Elementary School.
The community, veterans and all active-duty military men and women are invited for a short ceremony to honor those who have served and are currently serving.
The program will begin at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 7 at the McLouth Purple Gymnasium.
Organizers are asking veterans to RSVP if they plan to attend, so that officials may accommodate seating: 913-796-6152.
