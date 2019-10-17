25 years ago: Oct. 19, 1994

Monday night football couldn’t have been much better than it was this week. The Chiefs got mile high relief, and that wasn’t until the last minute. Considering the fact that it was 1982 since they defeated the Broncos there, it’s indeed something different. Also, lots of fun even as a fan.

It took 16 months, countless government delays, and the lowering of the water line caused by the flood of 1993, but Leavenworth Aviation Services, Inc. is reopened for business. Started in 1990 by Wally Winstead, the airport, located on Sherman Army Airfield, Ft. Leavenworth, was enjoying a great deal of success until Mother Nature got involved.

50 years ago: Oct. 16, 1969

Dry cleaning a suit in Tonganoxie cost $1.20 with minor repairs for free.

Dickerson Boat Storage offered 6 months of Winter storage for $30 that included pickup and delivery.

Tonganoxie USD 464 adopted new rules for suspension and expulsions following public hearings attended by a large group. This adoption followed State Statute 72-1029-G which was printed in the Mirror. Letters to the editor on the matter were forwarded to the School Board and Superintendent to be addressed at the Board Meeting.

Southwestern Bell was advertising visual phone light up and adjustable volume features for the handicapped customers.

The gas service company’s half page letter explained natural gas as the most economical fuel source that continued to grow with communities and more expansion was in the works.

75 years ago: Oct. 19, 1944

Corporal Jack Buffington writes from the front lines in France that the war “isn’t over or even close to being over.” He thanks the people of Tonganoxie for keeping the powder plant going in Eudora and says they are doing a great job sending in supplies.

Those Christmas packages that have been purchased for the overseas boys will be individually wrapped by Navy and Army mothers in our community. Donations were received in the amount of $1000 and enabled the group to gather gifts for all our service members.

Thomas Dewey, Republican, is running for President on a ticket dedicated to winning the war, preparing for the postwar, securing a sensible tax program and opposing arrogance. Sounds like honorable goals for any politician.

John C. Lenahan who is serving in Italy writes that he visited the Vatican, the catacombs, the Colosseum and Amphitheater. He wishes that he had more education to appreciate the art and culture that he saw there.

100 years ago: Oct. 16, 1919

Tuesday morning the motor on the Union Pacific railroad collided with Harry Sorensen’s milk wagon just as he was about to cross the track. He had not noticed the noiseless approach of the motor because of freight cars obscuring the view. Both Mr. Sorensen and his little boy were thrown to the pavement almost under the motor, but fortunately were not injured. The horses were turned almost squarely around by the blow but only received minor injuries. The wagon was put out of commission and considerable milk spilled.

RM Slawson of McLouth, was here Wednesday visiting his brother, S.R. Slawson, and wife and also attending to business pertaining to rebuilding of a barn for James Kesinger to replace the one recently struck by lightning and burned to the ground.

Wanted - To exchange a suit of clothes for wood. H.J. Greene

Washington—While President Wilson is believed by his physicians to be on the road to recovery, the process will be slow and tedious. The President, it was reiterated recently at the White House, must resign himself to strict observance of the physicians’ orders to put aside all thought of his office while convalescing, and remain in bed until danger of a relapse has passed.

The electric light plant will probably be shut down Sunday night for the purpose of repairing a belt. The patrons are notified in this manner that they may be prepared and to cause the least inconvenience possible.

125 years ago: Oct. 11, 1894

Monday the most radical change in years was made in the Union Pacific schedule. The west bound passenger train now leaves Tonganoxie two hours and ten minutes earlier, at 9:25, so as to make connection with the main line. The east bound freight leaves ten minutes later. The main line plug has been discontinued after running to Kansas City every morning except Sunday for years. Instead, the night Denver passenger will leave Kansas City much earlier and the west bound freight which passes through Tonganoxie at 6:15 will make connection with it.

The Kansas City Star says of the change: “This is faster running than has ever been regularly done on any railway in this territory west of the Missouri river. The time to Denver is shortened about two hours, making the actual running time for the 639 miles little over eighteen hours. To make the run in eighteen hours requires a sustained speed of 36-1/2 miles an hour. At least twenty-six stops will be required between Kansas City and Denver and allowing five minutes for each, the time would be reduced over two hours, thus requiring a speed between stations of over 40 miles an hour.”