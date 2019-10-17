Today's news

Tonganoxie High to have Veterans Day event again this year

Sgt. Jerry Jarrett is congratulated after being presented a Quilt of Valor during the inaugural Tonganoxie USD 464 Veterans Day Program at the Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center on the Tonganoxie High School campus this past November.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

October 17, 2019

Tonganoxie USD 464 officials are working with veteran organizations to have a ceremony similar to last year’s inaugural Veterans Day celebration at Tonganoxie High School.

This year’s ceremony will start at 1 p.m. Nov. 8, the Friday before Veterans Day (Nov. 11) and will take place in the THS east gymnasium instead of the performing arts center. Veterans will be invited at noon for additional festivities and a meal at the Chieftain Room.

