Tonganoxie USD 464 officials are working with veteran organizations to have a ceremony similar to last year’s inaugural Veterans Day celebration at Tonganoxie High School.

This year’s ceremony will start at 1 p.m. Nov. 8, the Friday before Veterans Day (Nov. 11) and will take place in the THS east gymnasium instead of the performing arts center. Veterans will be invited at noon for additional festivities and a meal at the Chieftain Room.