The Tonganoxie High boys soccer team has put together another winning streak.

Tonganoxie now won its third straight match Monday with a 3-1 victory at home against Maur Hill-Mount Academy.

The teams were scoreless in the first half. Tonganoxie scored first in the second half on a Daniel Zest goal. Maur Hill answered with the equalizer, but Tonganxoie was able to pull ahead and defeat the visiting Junior Ravens, thanks to goals from Javier Trujillo and Aaron Bitler.

THS also defeated Ottawa, 3-2, Thursday in a soggy road contest at OHS.

Tonganoxie had three different players score goals against the Cyclones, as Abel Mendoza, Grayson Sonntag and Aftin Boone all got the ball in the net for the Chieftains.

The match was tied, 2-2, at halftime, but Tonganoxie was able to get the go-ahead goal in the second half and hold on for the victory.

Tonganoxie also defeated Junction City, 3-0, Oct. 8 at home. That victory came a day after THS lost, 2-0, to Topeka High in Topeka.

Tonganoxie currently is the No. 4 seed in the Class 4-3-2-1A East Region.

The top five teams in the region are all Frontier League teams: No. 1 Louisburg (12-1-1), No. 2 Baldwin (9-4-1), No. 3 Paola (8-4-0), No. 4 Tonganoxie (7-3-2) and No. 5 Eudora (8-5-1).

Those seedings could all get moved around in the final couple weeks of the season. Tonganoxie plays three teams in the Top 5 of the East Region. Baldwin comes to town for a 6 p.m. match Thursday and then THS heads south Monday for a 6 p.m. match at Paola. Senior Night will be a non-league matchup this coming Tuesday when Seaman visits Beatty Field.

The regular-season finale is Oct. 24 at Eudora.