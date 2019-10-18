Tonganoxie High boys cross country won its second Frontier League title in as many tries with Thursday’s team title at its home course.

THS won the meet with low score of 51, eighth points ahead of runner-up Spring Hill.

Chieftain freshman Eli Gilmore was the team’s leading runner, taking second with a time of 16 minutes, 36.91 seconds. He finished about 14 seconds behind individual champion Owen Roelichen. The Piper senior won the meet with a 16:36.91 time.

THS seniors Dylan Graham and Jake Edholm placed fourth and fifth, respectively. Graham finished in 17:06.59, while Edholm recorded a 17:11.26 time.

Freshman Ben Farrar placed 19th (18:00.34), junior Chas Gilmore 21st (18:12.42) and junior Jonah Steven 22nd (18:18.93).

Freshman Brandon Wilson placed 26th with an 18:43.85 time.

Piper’s individual champion finish helped the Pirates to a third-place finish with 90 points.

Eudora placed fourth (105), Baldwin fifth (121) and Louisburg sixth (130).

Bonner Springs (151) and Paola (200) rounded out the team scores. Ottawa did not field a full team.

The Tonganoxie girls turned in a strong race as well, as the Chieftains placed third in that varsity race.

THS scored 116, with junior Kristi Chambers leading the team with an 11th-place finish (20 minutes, 52.42 seconds).

Fellow junior Kat Wombwell placed 22nd (21:43.01) and freshman Kylie Thomas 26th (22:03.95).

Sophomore Eva Romero took 32nd (22:19.86) and fellow sophomore Macy Geiger placed 37th (22:23.54). Sophomore Brooklyn Lang placed 40th (22:37.79) and junior Grace Slabaugh 52nd (23:55.3).

Eudora ran away with the girls title, scoring a low score of 37.

Baldwin finished second with 70 and then Tonganoxie.

Spring Hilll finished nine points behind Tonganoxie for fourth. Piper placed fifth (136), Louisburg sixth (146) and Paola seventh (156). Ottawa took eighth (169) and Bonner Springs ninth (198).

Junior varsity races

Freshman Daniel led the THS JV team with a third-place finish in that race (20:20.83). Fellow freshman Gabe Reischman finished fourth (20:25.87) and junior Nolan Rogers fifth (20:33.76).

Senior Abe Puebla placed seventh (20:53.71) and sophomore Nick Edholm eighth (21:05.07).

Freshman Hunter Benedict finished 26th (22:56.17).

Junior Clara Altenhofen was Tonganoxie’s top junior varsity runner for the THS girls team with a 16th-place finish (24:46.9) in the that JV race.

Junior Sydney Angell placed 23rd (26:09.11), sophomore Chyanne Aaron placed 29th, junior Heather Wombwell 33rd (27:37.73) and sophomore Chloe Templer 35th (27:55.46).

Regional races

Tonganoxie runners now will direct their attention to the postseason.

The boys team will eye a third-straight regional title, while the girls also will be shooting for a regional title and state bid at a Class 4A regional Oct. 26 in Baldwin.

The girls will run at 10 a.m. and boys at 10:45 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Baldwin Golf Course.

Teams at the meet are Atchison, Baldwin, Eudora, Holton, Piper, Louisburg, Ottawa and Bishop Miege.

Other regional sites are Buhler, Chanute and El Dorado.

The 4A boys state race will start about 10:35 a.m. and the girls at 12:20 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Wamego Country Club. Classes 1A and 2A also will race at Wamego (10 a.m., 1A girls; 11:10 a.m., 2A girls, 11:45 a.m., 1A boys; and 12:55 p.m., 2A boys). During the same time frame 3A girls (10 a.m.), 6A boys (10:35 a.m.), 5A girls (11:10 a.m.), 3A boys (11:45 a.m.), 6A girls (12:20 p.m.) and 5A boys (12:55 p.m.) will compete at Rim Rock Farm between Lawrence and McLouth.

The first races start at 10 a.m. that day, with final to start about 12:55 p.m.