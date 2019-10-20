The final three matches of the season this week will be critical in determining what seed the Tonganoxie High boys soccer team will have next week in its East Regional Bracket.

THS plays Monday at Paola (12-1-1), Tuesday at home against Seaman (9-5-0) for Senior Night and Thursday at Eudora (9-5-1). Paola currently holds the No. 1 spot in Class 4-3-2-1A, with Eudora at No. 4. Seaman is No. 6 in 5A.

Depending how these final three matches play out, THS could finish as high as the No. 2 seed or as low as the No. 9 seed.

If the playoffs were to start Sunday, THS would open the postseason against No. 11 Fort Scott (4-9-1).

The Chieftains were riding a three-match winning streak last week, but dropped a 1-0 home match Thursday to Baldwin. The teams went into intermission still scoreless, but the Bulldogs were able to register a goal in the second half and hold on for the road victory.