McLouth High volleyball likely will be a No. 5 seed in the team’s Class 2A substate at Jefferson County North.

KSHSAA brackets haven’t been released yet, but the association’s website updates substate standings throughout the year and MHS currently is the No. 5 seed with a 15-22 record.

If the current standings hold, McLouth would play No. 4 Maranatha Christian Academy (18-14) Saturday at JCN. The winner of that match would face the winner of No. 1 Jackson Heights (31-3) and No. 8 Kansas City Christian (0-19).

The other side of the bracket has No. 2 JCN (27-8) vs. No. 7 Riverside (6-26) and No. 3 Oskaloosa (25-9) vs. No. 6 Horton (6-20).

Other substate sites are Bluestem, Elkhart, Ell-Saline, Northeast, Sterling, Wabaunsee and WaKeeney-Trego Community HS.

The 2A state tournament will be Nov. 1-2 at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.