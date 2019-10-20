McLouth High cross country earned a major sweep Thursday.

The Bulldogs won both the boys and girls Northeast Kansas League Meet titles at Jackson Heights. MHS also brought home an individual title at the NEKL championships.

The boys ran away with their race, scoring 36 points. Pleasant Ridge was a distant second with 70 points and Jefferson County North third with 73. Jackson Heights placed fourth (102), Valley Falls fifth (118), Atchison County sixth (124) and Maur Hill Mount Academy seventh (149).

The MHS girls won their race with 42 points. JCN finished second (61), Maur Hill third (66)a nd Pleasant Ridge fifth (116).

The McLouth boys had five runners finish in the Top 12. Jared Plake finished third with a time of 18 minutes, 23.9 seconds.

Henry Cloyd placed fourth with a time of 18:36.62 and August Forsberg sixth with a time of 18:38.06.

Dyaln Stemmons placed 11th (19:10.31) and Kody Schupp 12th (19:16.97).

Kamden Weisenbach placed 33rd for the Bulldogs with a 20:41.81 time and Alex Bennett 42nd with a 21:40.5 time.

On the girls side, Kennedy Coffin won the race with a 21:35.75 time.

Baylee Wolfe and Reagan Clark finished in fifth and sixth, respectively. Wolfe recorded a 22:46.06 time, while Clark completed the race in 22:52.34.

Hailey Coates placed 18th (24:56.12) and Kaya Schupp 21st (25:43.15).

Also placing for the Bulldogs were Katie Kuglin (25th, 26:31.59) and Mackenzie Kerr (31st, 27:30.34).

McLouth coach Andrew Bouza will lead his cross country teams next week with another big meet on the line — regionals. MHS will compete Saturday morning at a Class 2A regional at Alma-Wabaunsee High School in Alma.

Bouza, a Tonganoxie High graduate, will look for his team to build on its momentum of the league titles at regionals. The top three teams from each regional advance to state Nov. 2 at the Wamego Country Club. The Top 10 individual placers, with the possibility for more, also advance to state.

The girls race starts at 10 a.m. and the boys race at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Teams at the regional with McLouth are Northern Heights (Allen), Republic County (Belleville), Bennington, Valley Heights (Blue Rapids-Waterville), Chase County (Cottonwood Falls), Mission Valley (Eskridge), Herington, Horton, Jackson Heights (rural Holton), Oskaloosa, Rossville, Wabaunsee, Rvierside (Wathena) and Jefferson County North (Winchester-Nortonville).

Other regional sites are Buhler, Great Bend and Central Heights (rural Richmond).