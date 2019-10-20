Friday will provide one of two more opportunities for the McLouth High football team to secure a victory in 2019.

McLouth, which is 0-7 overall and 0-4 in both Northeast Kansas League play an district play, will play Friday at home against Osage City, which is 4-3 overall, 3-1 in district play and 3-2 in Flint Hills League play.

It’s likely that the Bulldogs won’t qualify for the state playoffs. If that becomes a reality after Friday’s game, MHS will play a Week 9 game against a team from another district that didn’t qualify for the playoffs and finished in the same position in that team’s respective district.

MHS will try to get going offensively in its final games. The Bulldogs have been shut out in three games this season, limited to a touchdown in three other games and two touchdowns once.