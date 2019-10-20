Archive for Sunday, October 20, 2019

Tonganoxie High girls golf departs Sunday for practice round at state; KSHSAA announces 4A pairings

Tonganoxie High golfers celebrate a Class 4A regional runner-up finish Monday at Garnett. Tonganoxie is sending a girls golf team to state for the first time in school history. Pictured, clockwise from top left, Hayden York, THS coach Doug Sandburg, Meghan Heskett (in green socks), Kylie Rickard (holding plaque), Chilali Tanner, Payton Lynn and Morgan Brusven.

By Shawn Linenberger

October 20, 2019

Sunday morning’s foggy weather in Tonganoxie probably wouldn’t be considered the best conditions for a round of golf.

Luckily for the Tonganoxie High girls golf team, the Chieftains were leaving the spooky October scene and weren’t playing in those conditions.

THS departed a bit after 8 a.m. Sunday for Hesston and the Class 4A State Golf Championships.

Coach Doug Sandburg said the team was heading out for an 11:30 a.m. practice on the Hesston Golf Course.

The two-day championships start at 9 a.m. Monday. The staggered start has 23 groups, 20 of which are four-person groups and three are three-person groups. Starting at 9 a.m., a group at Hole 1 and another at Hole 10 begins play every 10 minutes through 10:40 a.m. The 23rd group starts at 10:50 a.m. at Hole 1.

Here are the tee times for THS team members, along with their pairings:

9 a.m. Hole 1

Kylie Rickard, THS; Arabella Cleavinger, Andale; Audrey Howard, Bishop Miege; and Emma Teply, Hayden.

9:10 a.m. Hole 1

Chilali Tanner, THS; Hillary Niemann, Andale; and Ava Teply, Hayden.

9:20 a.m. Hole 1

Hayden York, THS; Anna Berblinger, Andale; Kate Roeder, Hayden; and Ryann Thurston.

9:30 a.m. Hole 1

Payton Lynn, THS; Leigh Lillian, Fort Scott; Maura McInerney, Hayden; and Maggie Morris, Andale.

9:40 a.m. Hole 1

Meghan Heskett, THS; Jaela Albers, Andale; Karlie Chipman, Fort Scott; and Jensen Heideman, Hayden.

9:50 a.m. Hole 1

Morgan Bresven, THS; Morgan Brasser, Andale; Haley Karolevitz, Hayden; and Lauren Madison, Fort Scott.

