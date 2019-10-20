Sunday morning’s foggy weather in Tonganoxie probably wouldn’t be considered the best conditions for a round of golf.

Luckily for the Tonganoxie High girls golf team, the Chieftains were leaving the spooky October scene and weren’t playing in those conditions.

THS departed a bit after 8 a.m. Sunday for Hesston and the Class 4A State Golf Championships.

Coach Doug Sandburg said the team was heading out for an 11:30 a.m. practice on the Hesston Golf Course.

The two-day championships start at 9 a.m. Monday. The staggered start has 23 groups, 20 of which are four-person groups and three are three-person groups. Starting at 9 a.m., a group at Hole 1 and another at Hole 10 begins play every 10 minutes through 10:40 a.m. The 23rd group starts at 10:50 a.m. at Hole 1.

Here are the tee times for THS team members, along with their pairings:

9 a.m. Hole 1

Kylie Rickard, THS; Arabella Cleavinger, Andale; Audrey Howard, Bishop Miege; and Emma Teply, Hayden.

9:10 a.m. Hole 1

Chilali Tanner, THS; Hillary Niemann, Andale; and Ava Teply, Hayden.

9:20 a.m. Hole 1

Hayden York, THS; Anna Berblinger, Andale; Kate Roeder, Hayden; and Ryann Thurston.

9:30 a.m. Hole 1

Payton Lynn, THS; Leigh Lillian, Fort Scott; Maura McInerney, Hayden; and Maggie Morris, Andale.

9:40 a.m. Hole 1

Meghan Heskett, THS; Jaela Albers, Andale; Karlie Chipman, Fort Scott; and Jensen Heideman, Hayden.

9:50 a.m. Hole 1

Morgan Bresven, THS; Morgan Brasser, Andale; Haley Karolevitz, Hayden; and Lauren Madison, Fort Scott.