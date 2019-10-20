Tonganoxie High volleyball wraps up the regular season Tuesday and soon will find out to which Class 4A substate the Chieftains will be traveling Saturday.

THS was 13-19 heading into Monday’s match at Atchison (26-12). Tonganoxie also played Tuesday against Eudora (23-13).

Heading into the final week of regular-season matches, THS is the No. 11 seed.

If current seeding positions remain consistent when brackets become final, Tonganoxie would be in the Eudora Substate with No. 3 Eudora, No. 14 Piper (6-24) and No. 6 Chanute (19-14).

The top four seeds in both the East and West Brackets will serve as hosts for substate sites.

That means right now the East sites would be Independence (No. 1, 26-3), Atchison (No. 2, 26-12), No. 3 Eudora (23-13) and No. 4 Hayden (23-14).

Projected substate sites currently in the West Bracket are No. 1 Andale (31-2), No. 2 Towanda-Circle (29-6), No. 3 Holton (26-11) and No. 4 Chapman (23-10).

Class 4A state will be Nov. 1 and 2 in Hutchinson.