Tonganoxie High soccer picked up a road victory with two more matches left in the regular season this week.

THS defeated Paola, 2-0, which moved the team to 8-4-2 on the season. Paola fell to 8-5-1.

The Panthers and Chieftains were scoreless in the first half, but Tonganoxie's Javier Trujillo and Able Mendoza each scored a goal in the second half for THS.

These final matches of the regular season this week will be critical in determining what seed the team will have next week in its East Regional Bracket.

THS plays Tuesday at home against Seaman (9-5-0) for Senior Night and Thursday at Eudora (9-5-1). Louisburg currently holds the No. 1 spot in Class 4-3-2-1A, Eudora was at No. 5 heading into this week. Seaman is No. 6 in 5A.

Depending how the final two matches play out, THS could finish as high as the No. 2 seed if the team wins out. The team looks to be the No. 4 seed currently.

The Chieftains were riding a three-match winning streak last week, but dropped a 1-0 home match Thursday to Baldwin. The teams went into intermission still scoreless, but the Bulldogs were able to register a goal in the second half and hold on for the road victory.