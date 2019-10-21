The Tonganoxie High girls golf team has advanced to Day 2 of the Class 4A State Championships at the Hesston Golf Course.

THS stands in fifth place after Day 1 in the program’s first state appearance. It’s also the first year that the tournament is a two-day event.

Previously, the meet has been a one-day, 18-hole competition, but it was increased to a two-day, 36-hole event.

The top six teams and a handful of individual golfers advance to the second day.

Tonganoxie shot a 409 in the first 18 holes of the tournament today at the Hesston Golf course.

Wamego leads the field with a low score of 388. Winfield is in second at 398, Andale third at 399 and Buhler fourth at 400.

Hayden grabbed the final Tuesday spot with a sixth-place finish (411).

Towanda-Circle placed seventh (417), Anderson County eighth (418), Concordia ninth (420), Chanute 10th (448), Fort Scott 11th (451) and Girard 12th (486).

Individually, THS junior Morgan Brusven leads the team with low score of 97. She was 17th on the leaderboard after the first day. Freshman Hayden York placed 32nd with a 102 and junior Meghan Heskett 36th with a 104. Senior Payton Lynn placed 42nd (106), junior Kylie Rickard 47th (111) and sophomore Chilali Tanner 49th (112).

THS coach Doug Sandburg said conditions weren’t ideal, as there was a consistent 25 mph wind, with gusts up to 40 mph.

“Our goal for today was Top 6,” Sandburg said Monday evening. “We accomplished that and i’m happy with that.”

Sandburg said the next step was sitting down with the team for the evening meal Monday and discussing goals for Tuesday.

“Improve our play, cut some stories and see where the cards may lie,” Sandburg said, noting he hoped the team could shave off enough strokes to get down into the 300s for Tuesday’s final round.

Regardless of the outcome Tuesday, Sandburg said it’s all been a great end to the season.

“No matter what, the girls have had an awesome season and stepped up their game,” Sandburg said.

THS starts Tuesday's staggered schedule with Tanner in Group 8 starting at 10:30 a.m. on the 10th hole. Rickard is in Group 10 beginning at 10:40 a.m., Lynn in Group 12 starting at 10:50 a.m. and Heskett at 11 a.m. York starts at 11:10 a.m.. All Tonganoxie golfers will start on the 10th hole in three-person groups. The other half of the field starts on the first hole.