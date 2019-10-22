Archive for Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Seaman Vikings spoil Senior Night for Tonganoxie High boys soccer
October 22, 2019
Tonganoxie High celebrated its seniors on Tuesday in the upperclassmen's final regular-season game at home, but Seaman prevented the Chieftains from celebrating Senior Night with a victory.
The Vikings scored once in the first half and again in the second for a 2-0 victory against the Chieftains at Beatty Field.
THS fell to 8-5-2 with the loss. Tonganoxie finishes out the regular season with a road match Thursday against Eudora (9-5-1).
That Frontier League match likely will determine which team will get the No. 5 seed in the Class 4-3-2-1A East Bracket. Eudora currently is No. 5 and Tonganoxie No. 6. in the seeding standings.
