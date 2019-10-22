Tonganoxie High celebrated its seniors on Tuesday in the upperclassmen's final regular-season game at home, but Seaman prevented the Chieftains from celebrating Senior Night with a victory.

The Vikings scored once in the first half and again in the second for a 2-0 victory against the Chieftains at Beatty Field.

THS fell to 8-5-2 with the loss. Tonganoxie finishes out the regular season with a road match Thursday against Eudora (9-5-1).

That Frontier League match likely will determine which team will get the No. 5 seed in the Class 4-3-2-1A East Bracket. Eudora currently is No. 5 and Tonganoxie No. 6. in the seeding standings.