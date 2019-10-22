Tonganoxie High finished right in the middle of this year’s Class 4A State Girls Golf Championships.

THS shot a 412 on Day 2 as a team Tuesday after shooting a 409 on Monday at the 18-hole course in Hesston. The performance gave the Chieftains a sixth-place finish.

Tonganoxie advanced to the finals Tuesday with a fifth-place finish at the end of the day Monday.

in the first year of a 36-hole, two-day tournament at the state level, The top six teams and a handful of individual golfers advance to the second day in the new format.

Hayden, which was sixth Monday, swapped spots with Tonganoxie on Tuesday. The Wildcats shot a 411 the first day and 391 the second for an 802 total. THS shot a 409 the first day and finished with a score of 821.

Buhler won the title with a 755. Hayden had won the last two state titles, while Wichita-Trinity won the tournament in 2016. Buhler became the first public school to win the title since Winfield won it in 2015.

Wamego placed second (768), Winfield third (770) and Andale fourth (788).

Wamego and Wfinfield were the only other teams to change places after the second day.

Winfield was in second and Wamego third after the first day.

Morgan Brusven led Tonganoxie golfers with a 19th-place finish and a total score of 193 for the tournament.

Hayden York placed 35th (207), Meghan Heskett 40th (211), Payton Lynn 47th (216) and Chilali Tanner 49th (226).

“It was a great experience for the girls and a nice job for the first adventure into the state tourney,” said Doug Sandburg, THS head coach. “We hope to build for the future.”

The Chieftains look to be a strong state contender for 2020, as Lynn was the lone senior on the state team. The rest of the squad will be returners next fall.