Tonganoxie High volleyball wraps up the regular season Tuesday and soon will find out to which Class 4A substate the Chieftains will be traveling Saturday.

THS was 13-20 heading into Tuesday’s match against Eudora (23-13), which took place after The Mirror’s print deadline. Tonganoxie lost a match Monday in Atchison. AHS won the match 3-1 (25-19, 17-25, 25-15, 25-22).

Heading into the final week of regular-season matches, THS is tied for the No. 11 seed with Ottawa.

If current seeding positions remain consistent when brackets become final and THS is the No. 11 seed, Tonganoxie would be in the Eudora Substate with No. 3 Eudora, No. 14 Piper (6-24) and No. 6 Chanute (19-14). A No. 12 seed would mean heading to Topeka where for the Hayden Substate. Hayden would be the No. 4 seed with No. 13 Fort Scott (12-21) and No. 5 Labette County (19-13) also projected to be in the substate as of now.

The top four seeds in both the East and West Brackets will serve as hosts for substate sites.

That means right now the East sites would be Independence (No. 1, 26-3), Atchison (No. 2, 26-12), No. 3 Eudora (23-13) and No. 4 Hayden (23-14).

Projected substate sites currently in the West Bracket are No. 1 Andale (31-2), No. 2 Towanda-Circle (29-6), No. 3 Holton (26-11) and No. 4 Chapman (23-10).

Class 4A state will be Nov. 1 and 2 in Hutchinson.