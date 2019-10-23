Lansing man sentenced in murder case

A 21-year-old Lansing resident was sentenced to 155 months in prison for attempted murder, possession of cocaine, possession of stolen property and possession of marijuana.

Andrew Foderaro was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison.

The facts of the case went back to a shooting in October 2017 just outside Easton where Foderaro shot another individual during a drug deal, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

The individual had been shot two times, once in the upper back/shoulder region and also to his left thigh region. Foderaro was found near the crime scene and was taken into custody.



He was Mirandized and interviewed by law enforcement.

Foderaro acknowledged that he met the individual to purchase cocaine and marijuana. He acknowledged that he never had any intention to pay for the drugs. Foderaro further acknowledged that after he obtained the cocaine and marijuana from the individual, he pulled a Glock 9mm out of his vehicle and began shooting at the individual who brought the drugs.

“This is an example of how dangerous drugs and drug deals can be,” Thompson said. “We know many more violent cases like this go unreported.”

Thompson named president of state

attorney group

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson has been chosen to the president of the Kansas County and District Attorney’s Association.

According to the KCDAA website “the Kansas County & District Attorneys Association is the professional organization for prosecutors in the state of Kansas.

The purpose of the Association is to promote, improve, and facilitate the administration of justice in the State of Kansas.”

Thompson has been a board member for seven years, also serving as a director, treasurer, secretary and vice president. Thompson also chairs the group’s legislative committee and is member of the best-practices committee.

“This is an important role, so I am humbled and honored to be chosen,” Thompson said.

Man found guilty

of theft from brother

Christopher Haugland, 38, was found guilty Oct. 4 in Leaveworth County District Court of the theft of more than $100,000 .

The State appeared by Michael Jones. Hougland appeared with his attorney, Robert Campbell and pled no contest to the charge.

According to the facts provided to the judge, Haugland went into the Exchange Bank in Easton on April 23, 2019, and used his brother’s identification to withdraw $101,000 from his brother’s account without his authority.

The funds were provided to him in the form of cash and cashier’s checks. Haugland later cashed the cashier’s checks and used two of the cashier’s checks to purchase a car from Aristocrat Motors in Johnson County.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 6.