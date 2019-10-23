All the ghosts, goblins and all the costumed-youths in between will converge Friday on the downtown Tonganoxie area for this year’s Spooktacular.

Tonganoxie Spooktacular, a Tonganoxie Business Association-sponsored event, will be 6-8 p.m. Friday in downtown Tonganoxie.

Candy, games, food and music will be available for youths at various businesses and booths.

Another part of the celebration is the Skeleton Scavenger Hunt, which started this past Friday and runs through Thursday.

There were weekday clue times posted on the scavenger hunt Facebook page, with times to vary on the weekend. Clues are leading youths to various businesses and an ongoing scavenger hunt adventure. Each successful clue comes with a skeleton bone.

Completed skeletons can be turned in for a coupon for a free mini pizza from Gambino’s Pizza and a chance to win cash prizes.

Brochures at participating businesses also have a Halloween scene coloring contest.

The brochures also were sent home with children in the Tonganoxie USD 464 school district.

The completed coloring pages, complete with name and grade in school, can be turned in to Ferrelgas, 1208 State Ave., Suite B, by 7 p.m. Thursday to be eligible for the contest. Prizes will be given for divisions from pre-kindergarten and kindergarten up to fourth grade.

Trunk or treat

When youths and their families head out for regular tirck-or-treating on Halloween next week, they also can make a stop along Washington Street for Tonganoxie Christian Church’s Trunk or Treat event.

The festivities will take place 5-7 p.m. in the lower parking lot at TCC.

For more information, contact April Swang by calling the office at 913-845-2821.

Mayor’s Tree Lighting around corner

Tonganoxie will have its Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting celebration at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at the pocket park near Tonganoxie City Council Chambers, 321 Delaware St.

Spooktacular is one of Tonganoxie Business Association’s main events during the year.

TBA also has involvement in the tree lighting festivities.