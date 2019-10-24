Archive for Thursday, October 24, 2019

Library has ‘Hallo-Week’ plans for coming days

Lilly Bedtke, 3 (Cookie Monster), and Rylan Bedtke, 4 (Elmo), at Spooktacular on Friday, Oct. 26, 2012, in downtown Tonganoxie.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

Lilly Bedtke, 3 (Cookie Monster), and Rylan Bedtke, 4 (Elmo), at Spooktacular on Friday, Oct. 26, 2012, in downtown Tonganoxie.

October 24, 2019

Tonganoxie Public Library will have several activities planned for “Hallow-Week.”

Spooky Cookie Decorating will be 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday in the Community Room, while the Scavenger Scare will be all day Friday. Spooktacular will be 6-8 p.m. in downtown Tonganoxie.

Monday is Frightening Face Painting 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the Community Room and Tuesday is Hauntingly Fun Halloween Games 3:30-5 p.m.in the Community Room.

Wednesday, Oct. 30, will be Make and Take Creepy Treat 3:30-5 p.m., also in the Community Room.

Finally, the Dare to Laugh Open Mic Time will be 3:30-5 p.m. Oct. 31 in the Community Room.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment