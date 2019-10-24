Playgroup session at elementary school

USD 458 Basehor-Linwood Parents as Teachers group will be at the Linwood Elementary School, 215 Park St., for their next playgroup session.

Come have fun starting at 10 a.m. Friday.





Halloween story time

The Linwood Community Library is celebrating Halloween a couple days early with a nighttime story time 6-7 p.m. Monday. Youths will be treated to fun Halloween-themed stories, crafts and activities. The library encourages youths to come dressed in their costumes.

Quilts for Veterans presentation

The Linwood Quilts for Veterans quilting group will honor a group of local veterans during a special program Nov. 9 at the Linwood Community Library.

Starting at noon, each veteran will have his or her story told and then will receive a handmade patriotic quilt. Light refreshments will be served after the ceremony. The public is welcome to attend.

Winter wear donations

The Linwood Community Library is currently accepting donations for hats, scarves, gloves, coats and socks as well as T-shirts. Any good, clean condition donations can be dropped off at the library during open hours.

Items will be given to an organization for distribution to those in need in the Kansas City, Mo., area.

School supply donations

Linwood United Methodist Church currently is accepting donations for school supplies.

Items such as erasers, markers, rulers, etc. will all be collected and put into stockings that will then be distributed to Linwood area students during the church’s open house on Dec. 7.

You can drop off donations at either Linwood City Hall or the Linwood Community Library through the end of November.