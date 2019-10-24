Final weekend of haunted hayrides

Enjoy a fun and spooky ride on the Threshers Lair Haunted Hayride one last time this fall.

The hay rides will be offered 7:45-11 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $10 for anyone 7 or older. Children ages 6 and younger are admitted for $5.

Halloween parade is Thursday

McLouth Elementary School students’ downtown Halloween parade will be at 2:30 p.m., Oct. 31 on Union Street.

The parade will start at Agnes Street and end at Cynthia Street (weather permitting).

Trunk or Treat at MUMC

McLouth United Methodist Church will host its 16th annual “Trunk or Treat” from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in the parking lot.

Decorated automobile trunks will be the place to get Halloween candy.

This is an opportunity for families who live in the country to participate in the festivities, as well as it being a safe event for your little ghosts and goblins (Across the street from MHS parking lot.).

Community Halloween party next week

Join the fun at the McLouth Community Halloween Party 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the McLouth Fire Department.

A costume contest will start at 7 p.m., with DJ Bob providing the music. This evening of fun, food and door prizes is sponsored by the McLouth Fire Department and local businesses.

Halloween etiquette

Residents who choose not to be disturbed by trick-or-treaters often leave their porch lights turned off.

As a courtesy, please respect their preference by only going to houses that are lit.