10 years ago: Oct. 21, 2009

City leaders and area developers want to stay competitive when it comes to attracting new homeowners, but for now, they are waiting word from the Kansas Attorney General’s office before offering any tax incentives. During a work session Monday night, city leaders continued their discussion on a plan that would rebate a percentage of its portion of property taxes on new home construction. The Tonganoxie City Council is awaiting an opinion from Kansas Attorney General Steve Six on what kind of areas the city would be able to define as a revitalization district.

The lines were long as almost 200 area healthcare workers came to the county’s first H1N1 vaccine clinic Monday in Leavenworth. The healthcare department received a shipment of 1,100 doses of the H1N1 vaccine on Monday. This was in addition to the 400 doses it received earlier this month.

Here’s a suggestion to everyone who was involved in Sunday’s Team Tongie Community Block Party: Give yourself a pat on the back. In just a few weeks, organizers put the event together. A 5K run/walk kicked off the event which included food, cake auctions, two movies (one for young children and “Remember the Titans” for older youth and adults). Team Tongie, which provides financial assistance to school district families with financial burdens due to illness, was created this spring and has already raised $30,000 and assisted 22 families.

25 years ago: Oct. 26, 1994

A Nov. 22 deadline has been set for sealed bids regarding the Wolcott & Lincoln Grain Elevator in Tonganoxie.

Matt Blundin, member of the Kansas City Chiefs, visited Tonganoxie Elementary School on Tuesday and encouraged students to dream and set goals.

Officials with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks report that two whooping cranes arrived at Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area, near Great Bend, on the weekend of Oct. 15-16. Cheyenne Bottoms is a popular waterfowl hunting area, but if the cranes linger, hunting will be restricted on opening weekend and as long as the cranes remain.

50 years ago: Oct. 23, 1969

Homecoming preparations were underway for the parade and dance with music presented by the Endless Dawns.

The time change from daylight saving time was scheduled for Sunday with reminders in The Mirror.

The Tonganoxie-Eudora Road North of 32 Highway was reported to have just been resurfaced.

Evans Real Estate was advertising a Pomona Lake Cabin for $10,500.

75 years ago: Oct. 26, 1944

William Stephenson, Jr, and Lee Mark, Jr. are reportedly home on furlough visiting their parents in Tonganoxie. Also have received letters from Lester Williams who is in General Patton’s Fifth Army serving in Italy.

The national election is one week away and will perhaps be an unprecedented fourth term for FDR. Republican headquarters in various parts of the country are reporting that the election could be a close call with Dewey the victor.

It’s been said by our mothers and grandmothers that lard makes the very best pies and can be purchased for $.57 at Mann’s IGA. Get yourself a three pound can and roll out your pie crusts for fall.

Eleanor Klinkenberg has offered a small reward for her lost Indian bracelet. If found, please leave it at The Mirror.

An electrical storm last week has done some severe damage in and around the city. Reports are for loss of mules, hay and grain. The loss of feed is especially troublesome with the start of winter. The mule was worth $500.

100 years ago: Oct. 23, 1919

We consider the act of the Edminster Ladies in giving the $11 they made at the Caton sale to the Civic League to be used for the benefit of the restroom shows the right kind of community spirit.

The Tonganoxie High School will give a “Circus” on the High School grounds Friday evening, October 24. Unusual features have been planned which will make the Circus a success as are all entertainments given by the high school. Madame Palodowseki, the world-wide famed palmist will be there with her crystal ball and her equally famous assistants, Senor Lauzolas Feetimas, magician, and Senorita Nerrisa Lorenas, mind reader. An original Jazz Band, under the direction of L’Sousa, will give a real concert, aided by several negro comedians who will put on several minstrel feats.

Tuesday morning the fireman on the Northwestern out from Kansas City, when about two miles east of Seufert, fell from the engine while trying to do some work from the running board and when the engineer missed him, he backed the train nearly a mile to where he lay. He was brought on a stretcher to this place and cared for until later in the day when he was taken back to the city. His back and ankle were injured.

Box Social at Stanwood schoolhouse Wednesday evening, October 29th. Come and bring boxes.

125 years ago: Oct. 25, 1894

About 3 o’clock Friday afternoon John Davis, a farmer who lives about eight miles south of this city, was driving to Leavenworth with a load of wheat. While coming down the long hill just beyond the Black Bridge on Fourth street his wagon was struck by a northbound electric car and knocked into the middle of next week.



Davis himself was badly shaken up and skinned and bruised. For a time, he did not know whether it was a car or lighting that struck him. He was picked up and conveyed to Dr. Lane’s office where his wounds were bandaged and bruises bathed.

No two parts of the wagon were left holding together. It was the most complete wreck a Leavenworth electric car has yet made and Mr. Davis will be compelled to get a new vehicle. The load of wheat was picked up and hauled to town in a coal wagon. The horses were not badly hurt, but the car was.

Davis asserted that he could not control his horses while going down the hill. The tracks of the wagon plainly show that the farmer had driven on the street car track for nearly 100 yard before the collision occurred.

Davis says his team ran away and the lines broke leaving him at the mercy of his team and the motorman. He motioned to stop the car but he says the man at the motor either misunderstood him or paid no attention.