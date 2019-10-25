A two-vehicle fatality accident occurred Thursday afternoon between Tonganoxie and Lawrence.

Few details have been released so far, according to Kansas Highway Patrol reports.

The accident occurred just after 3 p.m. near U.S. Highway 24-40 and Loring Road, which is about 8 miles southwest of Tonganoxie, or 4 miles northeast of Lawrence.

According to the report, one vehicle was traveling north toward Tonganoxie on U.S. Highway 24-40, while a second vehicle was traveling south. The first vehicle crossed the center line and struck the second vehicle.The first vehicle then rolled and left the road to the the left, while the second vehicle overturned and left the road to the right.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.