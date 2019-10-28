Tonganoxie High students go all out for pep club theme nights, but if tonight’s Class 4-3-2-1A regional soccer match were to be a White Out, Mother Nature might have that covered.

Forecasts are calling for rain Monday afternoon, with a strong chance for snow starting at 7 p.m. — the same time the THS boys soccer team is set to start its regional match against Bishop Miege at Beatty Field.

The Chieftains (8-6-2 overall and 4-2-1 in Frontier League play) are the No. 7 seed in the East Bracket Regional No. 2. THS drew No. 10 Bishop Miege (6-10-0) for the first round of the playoffs.

The winner of Monday’s game will play Thursday.

No. 15 Ottawa (2-14-0) plays No. 18 Riverton (0-16-0) at 5 p.m. Monday. The winner will play No. 2 Bishop Seabury (10-5-0) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. If THS were to win Monday, the Chieftains either will play Thursday in Lawrence or at home. A Seabury victory Tuesday means Tonganoxie heads to Lawrence ; if Ottawa or Riverton were to upset Seabury, Tonganoxie would have another home match.

The bracket is top-heavy with Frontier League teams, as four of the top five teams are conference members: No. 1 Louisburg (14-1-1), No. 3 Baldwin (10-5-1), No. 4 Paola (10-5-1) and No. 5 Eudora (10-5-1).