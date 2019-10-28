Archive for Monday, October 28, 2019
Winter Soccerland? Fans might want to bundle up for Tonganoxie High’s regional soccer match
Tonganoxie High students go all out for pep club theme nights, but if tonight’s Class 4-3-2-1A regional soccer match were to be a White Out, Mother Nature might have that covered.
Forecasts are calling for rain Monday afternoon, with a strong chance for snow starting at 7 p.m. — the same time the THS boys soccer team is set to start its regional match against Bishop Miege at Beatty Field.
The Chieftains (8-6-2 overall and 4-2-1 in Frontier League play) are the No. 7 seed in the East Bracket Regional No. 2. THS drew No. 10 Bishop Miege (6-10-0) for the first round of the playoffs.
The winner of Monday’s game will play Thursday.
No. 15 Ottawa (2-14-0) plays No. 18 Riverton (0-16-0) at 5 p.m. Monday. The winner will play No. 2 Bishop Seabury (10-5-0) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. If THS were to win Monday, the Chieftains either will play Thursday in Lawrence or at home. A Seabury victory Tuesday means Tonganoxie heads to Lawrence ; if Ottawa or Riverton were to upset Seabury, Tonganoxie would have another home match.
The bracket is top-heavy with Frontier League teams, as four of the top five teams are conference members: No. 1 Louisburg (14-1-1), No. 3 Baldwin (10-5-1), No. 4 Paola (10-5-1) and No. 5 Eudora (10-5-1).
