Tonganoxie High band director Charles Van Middlesworth gets to ride in style for a year — and has a little more cash in his pocket to boot.

Van Middlesworth, known as “Mr. Van” throughout Tonganoxie, was named Midco Sports Network’s 2018-19 Educator of the Year.

Midco sponsors the award with Crown Automotive and Minsky’s Pizza.

As part of the award, Mr. Van received $1,000. THS also receives $1,000 in his name.

As an added bonus, Mr. Van gets to drive a 2018 Volkswagen Passat around for a year.

“I feel humbled and blessed to be awarded Educator of the Year,” Van Middlesworth said. “I am honored to be have been considered for this award and it means a great deal to me to be nominated.

“My goal everyday is to build relationships with my students and to provide them with the best musical experiences and opportunities. I want to inspire them each day to believe in themselves and give them the skills to set and reach their personal goals.”