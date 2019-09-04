Archive for Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Car perk with Mr. Van’s big award

Tonganoxie High School music director Charles Van Middlesworth celebrates his teaching award at Crown Automotive in Lawrence. Crown, Minsky's Pizza and Midco Sports Network recently announced that Van Middlesworth won their 2018-19 Educator of the Year award. Pictured with Van Middlesworth is his wife, Kristan, and children Aiden, 13, Piatyn, 10, Declan, 7, and Daigen, 4. As part of his award, Van Middlesworth received $1,000 for himself and another $1,000 for THS. He also gets to drive a 2018 Volkswagen Passat for a year.

September 4, 2019

Tonganoxie High band director Charles Van Middlesworth gets to ride in style for a year — and has a little more cash in his pocket to boot.

Van Middlesworth, known as “Mr. Van” throughout Tonganoxie, was named Midco Sports Network’s 2018-19 Educator of the Year.

Midco sponsors the award with Crown Automotive and Minsky’s Pizza.

As part of the award, Mr. Van received $1,000. THS also receives $1,000 in his name.

As an added bonus, Mr. Van gets to drive a 2018 Volkswagen Passat around for a year.

“I feel humbled and blessed to be awarded Educator of the Year,” Van Middlesworth said. “I am honored to be have been considered for this award and it means a great deal to me to be nominated.

“My goal everyday is to build relationships with my students and to provide them with the best musical experiences and opportunities. I want to inspire them each day to believe in themselves and give them the skills to set and reach their personal goals.”

