Math homework assistance available

Children and teens of all ages can now come to the Linwood Community Library 4-5 p.m. Monday afternoons for Math Mondays with Ms. Stefanie.

The library’s children’s librarian is a wizard at math and has taught math to individuals of all ages. Youths can bring in their homework or math questions, and Ms. Stefanie can help make math more enjoyable and understandable.



Upcoming bluegrass concert is Sept. 26

Bluegrass singer/musician Julian Davis will perform a two-hour concert later this month at the Linwood Community Library.

Davis will perform at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the library.

Davis is a guitar and mandolin wizard and is bringing a fresh, young spin to bluegrass. He travels the country doing shows with his band The Situation or on his own, and he can now be seen as the lead guitar player for the Jeff Austin Band.

Volunteers for wildlife organization needed

Operation Wildlife is seeking new recruits for its volunteer program.

This is an excellent opportunity to learn more about wildlife rehabilitation and help out! Organizers do request that volunteers make a weekly commitment of about 4-8 hours.



Volunteers need to be 16 years of age or older, although youths who are 14-15 years old can volunteer with a parent.

For more information and a volunteer application, owl-online.org/volunteer.html.