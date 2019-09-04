Circus coming to McLouth this week

Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is coming this week to the McLouth Threshing Bee Grounds

There will be two performances of 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

USM community band recruiting musicians

The University of Saint Mary Community Band welcomes enthusiastic local musicians.

The band’s first rehearsal of the fall semester will be 6 p.m. Monday. Rehearsals are in the Walnut Room on the second floor of Mead Hall on University of Saint Mary’s Leavenworth campus, 4100 S. Fourth St.

The volunteer ensemble Community Band is made up of USM students, faculty, and staff, as well as selected students from area high schools and amateur and professional musicians from the surrounding community.

The band performs at the university’s concerts, as well as other events during the school year.

There is no fee to participate in the USM Community Band.

No auditions are required. Rehearsals are from 6-7:45 p.m. every Monday.

Questions? Contact David N. Vance, DMA, Dir. of Music, Instructor: 913-758-6296 /David.Vance@stmary.edu.

Encouraging display of flags on Sept. 11

Please remember to proudly display the American flag on Sept. 11, honoring those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001; their families, friends and loved ones who continue to endure the pain; and all who are currently serving at home and abroad to preserve our cherished freedoms.

