Fall sports are getting into full swing this week.

Tonganoxie High boys soccer opened the season this past Friday and THS football had its “preseason” contests with its first jamboree, but the rest of the sports will be getting the season started for real this week.

John Tollefson’s THS cross country team opens the season at 9 a.m. Saturday against Lansing at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds. The Chieftains’ first meet is Sept. 14 at Wamego. The Tonganoxie Invite is Sept. 24.

The boys team begins the 2019 season after taking third place at state in Class 4A in 2018.

Girls golf opened the season Tuesday at Dub’s Dread Golf Course in Kansas City, Kan. Doug Sandburg’s team will then compete Sept. 12 at Wamego.

Chrissie Jeannin’s THS volleyball team opened the season Sept. 5 against Sumner Academy in Kansas City, Kan. The first home match is this coming Tuesday against Paola. The Tonganoxie Invitational will be Sept. 28.

McLouth sports

McLouth football opens the season Friday, but like THS football, participated in a jamboree. McLouth’s jamboree was Saturday at Horton where the Bulldogs faced Horton and Oskaloosa.

MHS opens the season at 7 p.m. Friday with a home game against Maur Hill at Stan Braksick Sports Complex. Gary Freeman begins another season as head football coach for the Bulldogs.

MHS volleyball started the season Saturday at the Wabaunsee Invitational under coach Katie Jensen. The Bulldogs went 1-4 at the tournament. McLouth lost to Axtell and then defeated Mission Valley before dropping matches to Osage City, Oskaloosa and Rock Creek.

Axtell won in three, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18 and then McLouth took care of Mission Valley in two, 25-22, 25-22.

Osage City won 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, while Oskaloosa outlasted McLouth, 25-10, 26-24.

Rock Creek won, 25-15, 25-14, in the final match.

Bulldog cross country opens the season Thursday at the the Jeff West Invitational at Shawnee North Community Center. THS alum Andrew Bouza is head coach for the MHS cross country team.