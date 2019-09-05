10 years ago: Sept. 2, 2009

For years the Grinter family has been planting sunflowers. Once again, the sunflowers are in full bloom just off U.S. Highway 24-40 between Tonganoxie and Lawrence. Ted Grinter answers our questions about his family’s sunflower tradition.

How long have you been planting sunflowers? My father started growing sunflowers in the mid ‘70s, so around 30 years. My dad was ahead of his time. More than 30 years ago, he wanted to use the sunflower oil for fuel in our machinery. But K-State at the time didn’t want to do any experiments with it.

How many sunflowers come up each year? I plant somewhere close to 20,000 seed per acre, so this year around 600,000 sunflowers came up.

Are there any guidelines for people who want to view the fields? This year, wear your mud boots.

25 years ago: Sept. 7, 1994

In realizing a “dream,” Glen and Jane Smith are about to offer Tonganoxie residents a first when it comes to live entertainment. The Smiths are in the final stages of renovating the former Shoemakers Auction Barn, located at the corner of Fourth and Main streets. The building now will accommodate Glen’s Opry. The Opry will feature gospel music on Friday nights and country music on Saturday evenings.



Chris Helminiak, fisheries technician, is pictured as he prepares to release 1,600 channel catfish into Leavenworth County Lake on Sept. 1. The catfish are the first in a series of fish to be added to the lake by Oct. 1.

50 years ago: Sept. 4, 1969

Back to school was the news of the day, with the town being empty until 3:30 most days.

There was a power outage Sunday night after a snake shorted out wires that caused a small fire at the Tongie Substation.

The editorial section of the Mirror spoke of hippies going through Tongie eastward and complaining in Basehor about getting refused service the last few days. A truck stop served them and they paid their bill before moving on.

A tune up for a V8 at Sutton Kolman cost $8.50 plus parts.

The national average support price for a bushel of number 1 grade soy beans was $2.25.

Ratliff’s Pharmacy announced a new pharmacist, Frank Carney, supporting the Pharmacy Department from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Saturday.

75 years ago: Aug. 30, 1944

Once again, we have some sad news to report. This tale is one of heroic action ending in a tragic way. Former Leavenworth County Deputy Sheriff Lee Freeman has succumbed to his wounds from seven months prior. As your readers may recall, a desperado who was a former Lansing convict kidnapped two individuals and forced them to drive him to Tonganoxie where he boarded a bus. Freeman intercepted him, but was shot while apprehending the criminal. Sheriff Freeman has spent 7 long months being paralyzed from the hips down and found that he could no longer enjoy life as he knew it. He ended his suffering with his own revolver that had been stored in a night stand drawer in the hospital. Sheriff Freeman was a brave servant of our community and will be missed.

Well, it’s here folks. The Leavenworth County Fair - a REAL county fair opens September 6 and runs through the 8th at the west city limits. The Royal Riders and Ropers of Kansas City Missouri is back by popular demand which is one of the finest displays of horsemanship around. We are noted as one of the finest agricultural sections of the state of Kansas, producing “Food for Victory”.

No movie this Wednesday and Thursday at the Royal Theater. We will see you at the fair!

100 years ago: Sept. 4, 1919

Mrs. L.C. Baughman and children visited her parents at Reno the first of the week. They expect to move in a few days to Golfs, Kansas, where her husband is working in a poultry house.

Eight army trucks were received by Leavenworth County this week and four more are on the road. These trucks are to be used for building roads in Leavenworth County, and contractors will be given that much assistance so that construction expense may be brought down. The county gets the use of the trucks free, but has to pay the freight on them and will have to remodel the tops to haul road material.

Miss Kathryn Coyne will leave this week for Junction City, Kansas, where she has an excellent position as teacher at a salary of $100 a month. Miss Coyne recently returned from the south where for the past year she has been doing war work as a student nurse in the army at Camp Jackson, South Carolina.

For Sale: Farms all sizes from 6 to 200 acres; priced from $65 to $100.25 per acre. Some of the best improved with good water and soil. I have 20 farms to select from; also city property. See me at Angell’s Barber Shop. W.A. Roberts

125 years ago: Sept. 6, 1894

The forty acre farm one mile north of town, formerly owned by Axum Newby, has undergone a wonderful change since the present proprietors have secured control of it. J.P.Coe and his son Dr. C.M. Coe, who owns the large sanitarium at 11th and Broadway, Kansas City, Mo., bought the place early last winter from R.J. Virden and they at once began improving it. The former lives on the place, and the other day he kindly showed the editor about to see what had been done.

Last winter quite a number of men were employed clearing the hillsides of timber and a vineyard was planted this spring in part of the cleared ground. The principal industry of the place at present is the gathering of onions. When the writer was there six persons were busily engaged gathering onion sets. Mr. Coe had in three/fourths of an acre and thinks he will get 300 bushels from the tract. Crates are made of laths so that when they are piled one upon the other air will circulate through them.

A shed has been built purposely for the sets and they will be held until they bring about $2 per bushel. Several acres of onions are also on the farm, and a white variety glistens in the sunlight, making quite an attractive appearance. Some of the onions will weigh over three fourths a pound are 13 inches in circumference.

Mr. Coe has spent considerable money in wages this year, and has given employment to several town people. When men like this begin farming it is quite an advantage to a town, and many a dollar is turned into the channels of trade that would otherwise go elsewhere.

The Mirror knows these gentlemen have not misplaced their trust in investing in a Leavenworth county farm.