Archive for Friday, September 6, 2019
Brusven places 2nd for Chieftains as Tonganoxie girls golf takes 3rd at first meet
September 6, 2019
Tonganoxie High girls golf opened the season earlier this week at Dubs Dread.
THS placed third as a team and had its highest-ever finish by an individual at the tournament in the process.
Morgan Brusven placed second in the tournament.
The next competition will be Monday in Ottawa.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment