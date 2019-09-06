Archive for Friday, September 6, 2019

Brusven places 2nd for Chieftains as Tonganoxie girls golf takes 3rd at first meet

The Tonganoxie USD 464 school board approved girls golf as the district's newest high school offering. The team's inaugural season is this fall, with THS boys golf coach Doug Sandburg also leading the girls team.

By Shawn Linenberger

September 6, 2019

Tonganoxie High girls golf opened the season earlier this week at Dubs Dread.

THS placed third as a team and had its highest-ever finish by an individual at the tournament in the process.

Morgan Brusven placed second in the tournament.

The next competition will be Monday in Ottawa.

