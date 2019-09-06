Archive for Friday, September 6, 2019

Tonganoxie High volleyball splits season-opening matches

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

September 6, 2019

Tonganoxie High volleyball opened the season with a loss against Spring Hill, but bounced back with a win against Sumner Academy in a triangular Thursday in Kansas City, Kan.

Spring Hill defeated THS, 25-8, 25-20, in the first match, but the Chieftains responded with a 25-15, 25-16 victory in the second match.

Tonganoxie is back in action this coming Tuesday when Paola visits THS.

