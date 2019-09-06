Tonganoxie High marks a new era Friday when the THS football team takes its home field.

It will be the first game on the new artificial field turf for the Chieftains, who started playing football at Beatty Field 65 years ago.

The Chieftains have many players back from last season’s team that rattled off seven straight wins after going 0-2 at the beginning of the season. The first game on turf will be against archival Basehor-Linwood. Though they’re no longer in the same league, the teams meet in Week 1 for the second consecutive season.

Records: First game for both teams.

Last week: For the first time in KSHSAA history, football teams were able to participate in short jamboree scrimmages. Tonganoxie faced Lansing, Paola and Washington last Friday in Lansing. Basehor-Linwood scrimmaged against Piper and St. James last Friday in Basehor.

Last season: THS went 7-3, losing in regionals to Paola, 35-13. BLHS finished 10-2 after losing, 46-7, to eventual Class 4A champion Bishop Miege

Last meeting: Basehor-Linwood 42, Tonganoxie 6 in 2018.

Series record: Tonganoxie is 30-24 vs. Basehor/Basehor-Linwood since World War II. Basehor and Linwood consolidated in the 1980s.

Coaches: Basehor-Linwood’s Rod Stallbaumer, starts his sixth year at BLHS and 16th overall as a head coach. He is 41-14 at BLHS and 108-50 overall. Tonganoxie’s Al Troyer starts his eighth year at Tonganoxie and 12th year overall. He is 40-29 at THS and 42-63 overall.

Trends: Tonganoxie is 8-2 the last 10 seasons in its season opener and 5-5 in home openers during that span. BLHS is 9-1 in season openers in the Bobcats’ last 10 seasons. BLHS also is 7-3 in road openers.

Two-minute drill: Tonganoxie is 4-1 in the last decade in season openers played at Beatty Field. Troyer is 5-2 in season openers as Tonganoxie coach.

— Local high school football historian Jeff Hughes contributed to this story.