Tonganoxie High continues the season with its first road game Friday at Louisburg.

It also marks the start of the Chieftains’ Frontier League portion of the schedule. THS opened the season against former Kaw Valley League rival Basehor-Linwood, which now is in the United Kansas Conference. THS will play fellow Frontier League teams the rest of the way.

Records: Tonganoxie 1-0 overall and 0-0 in Frontier League play; Louisburg 0-1 and 0-1.

Last week: Tonganoxie broke in its new field with a commanding victory against archival Basehor-Linwood. Down, 14-7, THS scored 35 unanswered points its way to a 49-28 victory.

Louisburg rallied from a 24-6 deficit, but Spring Hill eventually sprung the upset, 27-24. Louisburg, like Tonganoxie, was ranked among the Top 10 in Class 4A in various publications. Catch It Kansas now has Tonganoxie at No. 5 and Louisburg at No. 7, so the Chieftains likely will have another tough test ahead in visiting the Wildcats. Louisburg is the defending Frontier League champions. They also were regional champions.

Last meeting: Louisburg won 27-7, in 2018. The Wildcats spoiled the Chieftains’ home opener last year.

Series record: Tonganoxie is 1-2 vs. Louisburg. THS defeated Louisburg, 22-6, in 1989 and then Louisburg won the rematch, 20-8, in 1990. The teams renewed the series last year when Tonganoxie joined the Frontier League.

Coaches: Louisburg’s Robert Ebenstein is in his third year as Louisburg head coach and third year overall after assistant coaching stints at Gardner-Edgerton, Washburn Rural and most recently, Louisburg. 16th overall as a head coach. He is 16-5 at Louisburg. Tonganoxie’s Al Troyer is in his eighth year at Tonganoxie and 12th year overall. He is 41-29 at THS and 43-63 overall. Troyer was at Larned before coming to Tonganoxie. He also served as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator in the Texas high school football ranks.

Trends: This is Tonganoxie’s second game in as many weeks against a ranked opponent. According to kpreps.com, Tonganoxie will face two more Frontier League teams ranked in no particular order between No. 6 and No. 11, Piper and Spring Hill. Tonganoxie also is in that “others considered” category. Fellow Frontier League team Paola is No. 4. THS won’t meet Paola in the regular season, but could meet again in the playoffs, as they did last year.

Two-minute drill: Tonganoxie’s Cooper Cunningham was featured on Midco Sports Network. He received Midco’s first game ball of the season for his performance in the season opener against Basehor-Linwood. Cunningham tallied 232 yards on 29 carries and three touchdowns in the 49-28 victory against Basehor-Linwood. All of his touchdowns came in the second half. He also recorded four tackles and a deflection defensively.

— Local high school football historian Jeff Hughes contributed to this story.