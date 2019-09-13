Maur Hill-Mount Academy took to the air Friday in a shutout victory against McLouth.

McLouth opened the season at home, but the Junior Ravens spoiled the first game of the season at Stan Braksick Sports Complex.

MHMA went ahead, 14-0, in the first quarter and never looked back. The Junior Ravens went on register a 42-0 shutout victory.

Maur Hill completed 13 of 18 passes in the victory for 256 yards of offense through the air and four touchdowns. Maur Hill also had two rushing touchdowns and 125 total rushing yards.

The Junior Ravens other two touchdowns were on running plays.

McLouth fell to 0-1 with the loss. The Bulldogs will try to get on track with a Friday visit to Winchester to take on Jefferson County North for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

McLouth volleyball heads to Atchison

The McLouth High volleyball team will continue its season this coming Tuesday in Atchison where the Bulldogs face Maur Hill and Valley Falls.

MHS faced Oskaloosa and Jackson Heights on Tuesday at JHHS near Holton after The Mirror’s print deadline.

The team has notched two victories this season, one against Mission Valley and another against Horton. The team was 2-5 heading into its home invitational this past weekend. Look for more on those results in an upcoming edition of The Mirror.

Cross country readies for home

invitational next week

McLouth will be at its own McLouth Invitational on Sept. 19 at the Stan Braksick Sports Complex.

The team has competed so far at the Jeff West Invitational at Shawnee North Community Center and the Holton Invitational in Holton.