Archive for Friday, September 13, 2019
Tonganoxie High girls golf takes 2nd at Wamego meet
September 13, 2019
Tonganoxie High girls golf had another solid tournament, this time in a tourney Thursday at the Wamego Country Club.
THS finished second as a team, with several girls shooting their season bests.
Morgan Brusven shot a 46 and placed third overall, while Meghan Heskett shot a 50 and took sixth. Payton Lynn was right behind with a 51, good for ninth.
The team shot a 204 for second, just behind host Wamego. Tonganoxie will play again on Tuesday at the Topeka Hayden tourney at Shawnee Golf and Country Club.
