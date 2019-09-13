The Tonganoxie High volleyball team won its home opener Tuesday in exciting fashion.

Tonganoxie defeated Paola, 3-1, in the conference clash. THS and Paola played some thrilling sets, as three of the sets were decided by two points each. Tonganoxie won the first match, 28-26, and then Paola responded with a 25-23 victory. Tonganoxie also needed extra points for its second set victory (27-25) before finishing off the Panthers, 25-20 in Set 4.

Tonganoxie (2-1 overall and 1-1 in Frontier League play) will have another Frontier League contest when it plays Tuesday at Piper in Kansas City, Kan.