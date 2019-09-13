Archive for Friday, September 13, 2019
Tonganoxie High volleyball wins home opener against Paola
September 13, 2019
The Tonganoxie High volleyball team won its home opener Tuesday in exciting fashion.
Tonganoxie defeated Paola, 3-1, in the conference clash. THS and Paola played some thrilling sets, as three of the sets were decided by two points each. Tonganoxie won the first match, 28-26, and then Paola responded with a 25-23 victory. Tonganoxie also needed extra points for its second set victory (27-25) before finishing off the Panthers, 25-20 in Set 4.
Tonganoxie (2-1 overall and 1-1 in Frontier League play) will have another Frontier League contest when it plays Tuesday at Piper in Kansas City, Kan.
