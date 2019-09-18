Tonganoxie High football teams thrive on new turf, it appears.

After winning the first football game on its own turf last week against archival Basehor-Linwood, the Chieftains followed up by spoiling Louisburg’s first game on the new carpet Friday.

Tonganoxie jumped out to a 14-6 lead and never looked back on its way to a 42-6 Frontier League victory at newly refurbished Wildcat Stadium, which also boasts upgrades to its press box and home seating. Tonganoxie, by the way, also defeated Spring Hill, 23-14, in 2017 in the Broncos’ first game on their new field.

More importantly, Tonganoxie knocked off the defending Frontier League champion with a commanding victory against Louisburg.

Louisburg scored in the second quarter, but wouldn’t score again against Tonganoxie.

THS had a chance to make the score 28-6 at the half, but a turnover inside the 5-yard-line prevented the Chieftains from that late score.

Tonganoxie had 59 plays to Louisburg’s 49. The penalty filled game had Tonganoxie whistled 15 times for 150 yards and Louisburg nine times for 90 yards.

THS quarterback Blake Poje went 10-for-20 with 220 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Cooper Cunningham led the rushing attack with 140 yards on 25 carries, while Andrew Colvert had 80 yards on three carries.

Elijah Tyner led the receiving corps with 105 yards on three catches. Dallas Bond racked up 88 yards on three catches.

Tyner scored two rushing touchdowns, while Sam Kleidosty, Cunningham and Devyn Splichal also scored touchdowns on the ground.

Cunningham also had a touchdown reception.

THS was pretty balanced offensively, with 275 rushing yards and 220 passing yards.

Connor Searcy led the team in tackles with 12, While Heston Robbins had seven and Cole Sample five. Robbins and Bond also registered sacks against the Wildcats.

Sample and Cunningham each had a fumble recovery.

Tonganoxie (2-0 overall and 1-0 Frontier League) takes on Eudora on Friday at Beatty Field. Eudora is 0-2 overall and 0-2 in Frontier League play.

The Cardinals just came off a 28-20 loss to Bonner Springs on the road after losing, 34-7, to Piper in Week 1 at home.

SCORES

Frontier League

Tonganoxie 42, Louisburg 6

Bonner Springs 28, Eudora 20

Piper 57, Baldwin 6

Spring Hill 50, Ottawa 7

Paola 58, Fort Scott 0

United Kansas Conference

De Soto 66, Wyandotte 14

Basehor-Linwood 30, Lansing 28

Shawnee Heights 40, Turner 0

Shawnee Mission Northwest 43, Leavenworth 14

Northeast Kansas League

Jackson Heights 41, Atchison County 8

Jefferson County North 50, McLouth 6

Maur Hill 54, Oskaloosa 0

Valley Heights 54, Horton 0

Troy 31, Pleasant Ridge 0

STANDINGS

Team League Overall PF-PA

Piper 2-0 2-0 91-13

Spring Hill 2-0 2-0 77-31

Paola 1-0 2-0 106-21

Tonganoxie 1-0 2-0 91-34

Bonner Springs 1-1 1-1 49-68

Ottawa 1-1 1-1 33-64

Baldwin 0-2 0-2 20-83

Eudora 0-2 0-2 27-62

Louisburg 0-2 0-2 30-69