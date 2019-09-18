The Tonganoxie High girls and boys cross country teams finished seventh and eighth, respectively, Saturday at the Wamego Invitational.

Kristi Chambers led the THS girls team, finishing 22nd overall with a time of 22 minutes 40 seconds.

Buhler won the girls meet with 25 points, while Baldwin was second with 81. Eudora placed third (111), Louisburg fourth (189), Towanda-Circle fifth (191), Augusta sixth (200) and Tonganoxie seventh (203). Pratt, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Andale, Wamego, Paola, Clay Center, Hayden and Abilene rounded out the rest of the field.

Eva Romero placed 43rd (23:41.1) and Katherine Wombwell 44th (23:41.9), while Brooklyn Lang was 50th (23:54.2). Macy Geiger took 55th (24:27.9) and Lauren Lawson 58th (24:37.4). Heather Wombell finished 61st with a 24:58.4 time.

The boys team placed eighth out of 18 teams. Freshman Eli Gilmore placed ninth overall and medaled with a time of 17:46. Senior Dylan Grahman finished 24th and medaled with an 18:39 time. Ben Farrar placed 46th (19:21.8), Jonah Stephen 58th (19:35.6), Chas Gilmore 65th (19:46.1) and Nick Edholm 76th 20:22.8).

Wamego won the meet with an 89, while Buhler was second with a 98. Towanda-Circle placed third (114), Clay Center fourth (120), Hayden fifth (159), Augusta sixth (170) and Winfield seventh (172).

Tonganoxie placed eighth with a 192. Andale, Ulysses, Louisburg, Baldwin, Abilene, Eudora, Pratt, Chapman, Mulvane and Paola finished out the rest of the field.

The girls junior varsity team placed second out of four teams and every runner medaled. Kyleigh Thomas finished third with a time of 24:26, Grace Slabaugh finished 12th with a time of 26:45, Clara Altenhofen 20th with a 27:15 time, Chyanne Aaron 28th with a 28:19 time, Sydney Angell 30th with a 28:35 time and Chloe Temple 36th with a time of 29:28.

The boys junior varsity team took second overall out of 15 teams. Top 40 Tonganoxie runners who medaled were junior Nolan Rogers (sixth, 20:54), freshman Gabe Reischman (eighth, 20:57) senior Abraham Puebla (22nd, 22:04) and freshman Daniel Dorsey (40th, 22:53).

Tonganoxie continues the season Thursday at the McLouth Invitational and then is home Tuesday for its home invitational at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds.

THS will have some team members compete at McLouth, but won’t be sending a full squad. The Chieftains will send full teams to the Rim Rock Classic on Sept. 28 on the University of Kansas course between Lawrence and McLouth.

Other teams slated to compete at the Tonganoxie Invitational are Atchison, Bishop Seabury, Bishop Ward, Hayden, Heritage Christian Academy, Manhattan, Midland Adventist Academy, Piper, Pleasant Ridge, Sabetha, Topeka West, Washington, Wellsville and Wyandotte.