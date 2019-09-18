The Tonganoxie High volleyball team won its home opener Tuesday in exciting fashion.

Tonganoxie defeated Paola, 3-1, in the conference clash. THS and Paola played some thrilling sets, as three of the sets were decided by two points each. Tonganoxie won the first match, 28-26, and then Paola responded with a 25-23 victory.

Tonganoxie also needed extra points for its second set victory (27-25) before finishing off the Panthers, 25-20 in Set 4.

Tonganoxie (2-1 overall and 1-1 in Frontier League play) had another Frontier League contest Tuesday when it played at Piper in Kansas City, Kan.

The match took place after The Mirror’s deadline.

The team plays again with a 6 p.m. home match Thursday against Pleasant Ridge.

The Chieftains then play in their first tournament of the season this weekend. THS heads west for the Rossville Invitational, which starts at 9 a.m. Saturday in Rossville.