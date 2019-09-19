Tonganoxie Public Library offers adult bingo 1-3 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month.

Once again, the library had several winners at its most recent bingo session Monday at the community room in the library.

Monday winners were: Don Fulhage, Ellie Rabon, Patty Szini (5 games), Joan Maloney (2), Sharon Faherty (2), August Keilman, Lois Covey (2), Dorothy Resco, Tesla, Carole Whitaker, Doris Anderson (2), Kay Bundy (2), Rick Maloney, Sandra Redding, Linda Hemphill (2), Pat Montgomery and Marilyn Oxley.