Cake decorating class being offered next week
September 19, 2019
People interested in becoming a primo cake decorator should sign up for a class being offered at Tonganoxie Public Library.
The cake decorating event will be offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the library. Taylor Evans with Taysty Cake Company will take participants trough each step of creating your first professional cake. Cakes are pre-baked and all materials are provided.
Cost is $35. To sign up, call the library at 913-845-3281.
