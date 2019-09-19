People interested in becoming a primo cake decorator should sign up for a class being offered at Tonganoxie Public Library.

The cake decorating event will be offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the library. Taylor Evans with Taysty Cake Company will take participants trough each step of creating your first professional cake. Cakes are pre-baked and all materials are provided.

Cost is $35. To sign up, call the library at 913-845-3281.