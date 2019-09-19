For rodeo clown Dalton Morris, the acorn didn’t fall far from the tree.

The Odessa, Mo., man is the third generation of his family to be involved in rodeo.

His granddad, Bob Morris, was a trick rider, and his dad, Tim Morris, was a trick rider and bull rider.

Morris, who will work as rodeo clown Sept. 26-27 at the Shrine Rodeo in Tonganoxie, loves to entertain fans.

He even worked as the mascot while a student at State Fair Community College in Sedalia, Mo., dressed as a road runner during basketball games. It was the perfect niche for him: entertaining fans, while “it paid for my books,” he said. “I enjoyed every minute of it.”

Morris does more than entertain with jokes and banter, however. He’s also a trick roper, doing fancy tricks in the Roy Rogers and Montie Montana style of Old West entertainment. He spins loops from ropes that are from fifteen to fifty feet in length, jumping through them, making them dance, and even lighting one on fire as he leaps through it.

He loves to make fans laugh.

“My job is to make sure everybody’s having fun,” he said. “I try to keep everybody involved. People see me as the hype man at a basketball game.”

The 21-year-old also loves his job.

“I’ve always been part of the entertainment business,” he said. “I envision myself as the cheerleader.”

Fans can enjoy Morris’ trick roping and humor during each performance of the Shrine Rodeo Sept. 26-27. Rodeo performances begin at 7 pm each night. Tickets are $5 for kids ages 6-12 years of age and $15 for adults. A demo derby takes place on September 28. All demo derby tickets are $15 for everyone ages 6 and older.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ShrineRodeo.com.