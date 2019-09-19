Tonganoxie Public Library continues to take shape.

Library director Nicole Holifield, as well as officials from JE Dunn Construction, Sapp Design Architects and Benson Method gave an update Monday to the Tonganoxie City Council during the governing body’s regular meeting.

The project continues to be moving forward. Seeding for grass, it’s hoped, will be planted in the coming weeks so that vegetation will sprout up when the library opens in the new year. Officials went over various aspects of the new library, which will have distinctive areas for adults, teens and children.

Holifield said that the process truly has been a community project because a great deal of community input has gone into the project. The various demographics, for instance, having their own spaces available with materials that will help keep sounds of the various areas contained. There also will be a coffee bar, and, as an example of more community input, Holifield is working with Tonya Phillips, assistant superintendent for Tonganoxie USD 464, on Tonganoxie middle and high school students’ input on favorite books.

That feedback will be used to cover a wall in the teen area with a vinyl covering showing the various book titles.

There also will be some materials from the former Tonganoxie Elementary School incorporated into the building’s interior. TES stood on the same block for several decades before a new school was built a few years ago near East Washington Street.

The bookcases from the current library also will be moved to the new library. They first will be relocated so that they can be upgraded and stained to match the new library’s updated decor.

Current projections, weather permitting, have the library being completed by February.

Holifield said the library would be closed for about three or four weeks for the move-in from the current library.