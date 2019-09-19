The Leavenworth County Humane Society will be moving to a prime spot along Kansas Highway 7.

LCHS has purchased property at 100 W. Gilman Road in Lansing where the organization will expand operational space and hours.

The new shelter is projected to open Oct. 1.

There are significant enhancements needed to make the former nursery (Personalized Lawn Care, Inc.) into a functional sheltering space. Plans include adding an Americans with Disabilities accessible restroom and establishing a work room for laundry, grooming and food preparation. There will also be work required to provide for adequate drainage and ventilation of the building to provide for healthful care of the pets. Outdoor kennel enclosures and a dog play yard are also planned, along with at least one outdoor “catio” for cat play.

“And a sign,” notes Crystal Swann Blackdeer, LCHS executive director. “Definitely need a sign.”



The group will be soliciting bids for work from local firms starting next week.

“We don’t have a load of money, and need to get the work done in short order, but we need to get it right,” Blackdeer said. “Our priority is making the work space healthful and efficient for staff and volunteers, pleasant and welcoming for visitors, and of course providing 21st century care for the pets.”

Volunteers will do some of the work to prepare the new location, and will execute the move during the last week of September.

Blackdeer calls the property purchase a bold move, a huge step forward for the organization.

“We really weren’t looking for a property to buy, since we already have a suitable location for the future shelter,” Blackdeer said. “We just couldn’t pass up this place with such amazing accessibility and visibility.

“When we build the shelter that Leavenworth County really needs, this will most likely be the location.”



The current rented shelter at 1205 Rear N. Main St. has 1,200 square feet, with kennel/cage space for 12 cats and five dogs.

“We’re nearly always full and then some,” Blackdeer said.

The newly purchased building is 3,500 square feet and will house up to 15 dogs and 30 cats. It also offers space for events, meetings and parties, a real community gathering place for people and pets, according to Blackdeer.

LCHS, Inc. is contracted for pet animal sheltering by the cities of Basehor, Lansing and Linwood, and accepts pets from outside city limits of Leavenworth County under a managed admission policy.

Blackdeer notes that the organization is extremely grateful to its donors, supporters, adopters, to City of Lansing, and to Country Club Bank for helping to finance the purchase and to Kelly Kultala, Real Estate Executives for donating her services to facilitate the purchase.

She also recognized owners of the land, Shawn and Debra Keen, for making the acquisition possible.

“We’re also grateful to the Keens for helping make this purchase possible,” Blackdeer said. “Their generosity and cooperation has been wonderful.”