10 years ago: Sept. 16, 2009

Tonganoxie by the Numbers – 3 – Number of people who have voted in advance of Tuesday’s special election.

Traditionally, homecoming week at Tonganoxie High School is filled with fun events geared to fill students with school spirit. But this year, there was one homecoming event that filled the walls of the high school to the brim with Chieftain pride: Austin Stone was coming back to get his diploma. In March, Stone was hospitalized after complications arose from medical gas he received while having his wisdom teeth removed. The incident left him blind, hard of hearing and has caused problems with his speech. But having the whole student body present for his special graduation ceremony on Thursday was much appreciated. “It means a lot to me,” Stone said. “It does a lot of good for me.”

Principals from each of the district’s three school reported a trend of improved test scores in recent years with regards to state assessment test scores. Tonganoxie Elementary School principal Tammie George also said other statistics show improved abilities of kindergarteners who had all-day kindergarten class as opposed to half-day classes. “Thank you for the opportunity to have full-time kindergarten,” George said.

25 years ago: Sept. 21, 1994

The Tonganoxie High School debate squad fielded 10 two-speaker debate squads on Saturday, Sept. 17. Three experienced teams and three novice teams traveled to Lansing High School for open competition. Meanwhile three experienced teams and one novice team made their way to Olathe North High School. Teams comprised of seniors led the debaters to a second-place school sweepstakes trophy with a combined 12-3 win-loss record.

The Tonganoxie Community Theater is hard at work on their fall production, “Steel Magnolias.”

The Good Shepherd Thrift Shop and Food Bank, first established on March 27, 1987, offers support to needy families in the Tonganoxie Area. The thrift shop is supported by area churches, including Tonganoxie Christian Church, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Congregational Church, the First United Methodist Church at Tonganoxie, the First United Methodist Church at Jarbalo, the Stanwood Friends Church, the RLDS and West Haven Baptist Church.

50 years ago: Sept. 18, 1969

The upcoming census in 1970 was being discussed with pupils in Kansas. The response one girl had to the census question “What income does your father earn?” was simply “Enough.”

Mallonnee Chevrolet offered door prizes and refreshments to see the latest 1970 Chevrolets which included the all new Monte Carlo.

There was a meeting of the Kansas World War I Regiments Society at the Hilton Inn in Hutchinson over the weekend that had been organized in Prum, Germany.

Department of Transportation public service announcement in the Mirror in form of a cartoon was a reminder that 50 percent of highway deaths were alcohol-related.

75 years ago: Sept. 14, 1944

Arthur William Lathrop pled guilty to six counts, including assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to a total of 152 years in prison. Lathrop is the parolee who shot and wounded Sheriff Lee Freeman back in January.

Freeman was gravely wounded, however, he survived the ordeal only to sink into deep despair as his recovery continued. Sheriff Freeman took his own life last spring as he was unable to manage his sadness. Lathrop also stole a car, kidnapped a motorist and wrecked the vehicle.

A whopping crowd of 14,000 visited our county fair this year enjoying Roman chariot races, rides, food booths and displays. We especially thank the judges and superintendents for all of their hard work in running a fantastic event.

Walter Little of Jarbalo has warm morning coal heaters for sale. You only need light a fire one time and it will keep going without any refueling. This feature is due to the semi-automatic magazine feed that holds 100 pounds of coal which keeps you toasty and cozy.

Now that the fair is over, your next event should be the Army’s great Firepower Caravan bringing the Rainbow Smoke Screen, Captured Enemy Equipment, Howitzers, Jeeps and more. This is in Lawrence, Kansas, and is free.

Housewives in our community attest to the IGA way of keeping their families fit at low cost. Homemakers declare that their husbands are “changed men” now that the high price pressure is off.

100 years ago: Sept. 18, 1919

Last Thursday night there were thieves in our town. A freight train was switching on the Northwestern track, the train men were all out of the caboose leaving a suit case and a hand satchel with about $25 in cash in it. These were both taken by parties unknown. E.T. O’Sullivan lost his Chevrolet car the same night. The car was on Fourth Street between Delaware and Bury, when it was stolen. The car was insured through Will Newby.



Mrs. Henry Toburen went home from the bakery about eleven o’clock. Going upstairs she noticed the rugs were disarranged, but thought nothing of it until she reached her room, where she found things scattered around and a diamond ring and a ruby ring gone. The thief had gained entrance through a cellar window from which the screen had been torn. There are no clews[sic] as to the thieves or their whereabouts.

Yes, good roads will come to this country “someday.” But none of the present generation have a lease upon life until the end of time.

Life is just a continuous grab for one dollar after another. And with some of us there is an agonizing difference between grabbing and getting.

“The world is looking to America to replenish its food supplies,” says a news dispatch. Of course. The world sits on its pants and looks to America for everything. It is the popular international pastime.

If the president and the senate cannot get together on the League of Nations, they might call in one of our local cracker box experts to referee the mill. The question is fought out and settled daily in this town.

125 years ago: Sept. 20, 1894

Clean up your premises. I am notified by the mayor to order all persons who have foul or filthy premises or manure piles in the alleys, to remove the nuisances. The presence of smallpox in Leavenworth behooves cleanliness…R.W. Myers, City Marshall

Pimples, boils, and other humors of the blood are liable to break out in the warm weather. Prevent it by taking Hood’s Sarsaparilla.

The new tax of two cents per deck on playing cards will not cost dealers much in Tonganoxie, for not much of a stock is kept on hand.

Louis Cronemeyer is about again and as the attractions for him at Glenwood are superior to those of Tonganoxie, he is rusticating over there at present.

The Mirror has gotten a lot of molasses on debt, and some beans on shares for ground rent. We have been promised plenty of cord wood, and now we are fixed for the winter.